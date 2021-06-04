Former UFC champ Vitor Belfort to take on YouTuber Tarzann in Triller boxing match - Dexerto

Influencer boxing looks to be taking over and becoming more and more common every week. Now, it appears former UFC light heavyweight champion and animal YouTuber Mike ‘Tarzann’ Holston are going to face off in the ring.

Ever since KSI vs Joe Weller way back in 2017, YouTuber or influencer boxing has slowly grown bigger and better. KSI vs Logan Paul happened twice, each bigger than the last. Now there is a YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event going ahead, and Logan Paul is preparing for a historic exhibition match against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

With Jake Paul’s fight against UFC’s Tyron Woodley now confirmed, another former UFC champ has thrown his name into the hat.

Advertisement

Vitor Belfort started his MMA journey in the UFC a quarter of a century ago, and since then has fought and won championships in numerous different promotions. Now, he’s looking to cash out with a little help from Triller and YouTuber Tarzann.

Tarzann is best known for his countless videos with exotic animals, with viral clips seeing him play with lions, snakes, monkeys, and more.

Read More: TikTok owner issues cease and desist over YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event

Late on June 3, renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that there is a signed deal in place for Belfort v Tarzann on the June 19 Triller card, per Triller stakeholder Ryan Kavanaugh.

He also shared a video, which was originally posted by TikTok superstar Noah Beck, of the two confronting each other in a Florida gym.

Advertisement

According to Kavanaugh, the duo got into an altercation in a Florida gym today. pic.twitter.com/owSyoCwklp — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 4, 2021

The June 19 Triller Fight Club event will be hosted by Snoop Dogg with performances from artists such as Meek Mill. Should this fight go ahead, it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest on the card, which also features the following:

Lopez vs Kambosos Jr — Undisputed Lightweight Championship

— Undisputed Lightweight Championship Crews-Dezurn vs Cederroos — Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship

— Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship Hunter vs Wilson — WBA Heavyweight Eliminator

— WBA Heavyweight Eliminator Vences vs Carroll — Vacant WBC Int’l Super Featherweight Silver Championship

The bout doesn’t quite match the scale of the likes of Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather, but it shows that legitimate fighters are growing ever more interested in securing the bag against top content creators.