Jaclyn Hill begs Instagram trolls to stop 'awful' comments: "I'm only human" - Dexerto

Jaclyn Hill was shocked to learn a post of her modeling lip-liner on Ulta Beauty’s Instagram page was filled with negative comments and used it as an opportunity to open up about internet toxicity in general.

Jaclyn Hill has been making beauty and makeup-related content on YouTube since 2011, and in that time, she’s attracted more than 5.7 million subscribers on her channel. However, she’s been involved in her fair share of drama.

Her own product line has been subject to quality control issues, and she was caught up in a feud with Trisha Paytas, which has since been resolved. But despite that, it seems like she can’t escape hateful comments on social media.

Ulta Beauty, a chain of beauty stores that sells various cosmetics, skincare brands, and other bits and pieces, shared a video of Jaclyn modeling her own lip liner products on their Instagram page.

Unfortunately, it was inundated with hateful replies about Hill’s looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty)

Jaclyn responded to the comments in a heartfelt video on her YouTube channel. She talked about how it felt to be on the receiving end and opened up about internet toxicity in general.

“When I saw those comments on Ulta, it broke me,” she said. “I’d rather be slapped across the face any day of my life than spoken to in such a harsh tone and have such degrading, dehumanizing things said about me and my family and my friends.”

“It’s awful and to see it on such a large scale. It is so toxic. It’s such toxic behavior… Just because people have followers doesn’t mean that they’re any less human. [It’s not like] when you cut them, they don’t bleed, or they’re not hurt.”

“I’m only human. Everyone else on social media, we’re humans. I am just so sick of not being treated like a normal 30-year-old girl. It’s so frustrating.”

The relevant part of the video starts at 14:00.

Jaclyn’s fans left thousands of comments expressing their support. They described it as a “powerful message that needed to be said” and hope it will remind people to treat others with decency and respect online.

The video is gaining traction on social media, and the reception has been positive, which could be a sign the message has been heard loud and clear.