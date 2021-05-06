Jeffree Star & Jaclyn Hill call out "disgusting" Dan & Nikki Phillippi for putting their dog down - Dexerto

Family YouTubers Dan and Nikki Phillippi are not in the internet’s good graces after revealing they’d put down their dog due to an unfortunate child bite — and their fellow YouTubers seem far from jazzed about the ordeal.

Dan and Nikki Phillippi are a relatively popular duo of YouTubers who film their daily lives with their son Logan and their dogs — one of whom they recently put down.

Their bull terrier, Bowser, had apparently bitten their son in the face after the child attempted to take food away from the dog, prompting the couple to ultimately consider laying the animal to rest.

They explained that Bowser had become increasingly aggressive after being attacked as a puppy. This, combined with their toddler Logan’s attempts to “antagonize” the dog once he was able to walk, made for a potentially dangerous storm of events.

Their video did not go over well with the internet, and quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons. Commenters across social media have made no qualms about calling out the couple for their decision, and neither are their fellow YouTubers.

Makeup mogul and influencer Jeffree Star slammed the couple in a pointed tweet — an unsurprising response from a self-described mother of multiple Pomeranians.

“It’s hard to fathom how someone could kill their own family dog and make content out of it,” Star wrote. “They need to be investigated. As a dog owner whose animals are my LIFE, this is hard to wrap my head around.”

Star wasn’t alone in his thinking; fellow beauty guru Jacyln Hill also called out the Phillippi’s, citing her own experiences with her “temperamental dog.”

“He bites people when he feels nervous, unsafe or if you try to touch him when he doesn’t want to be,” she said. “I know these things because I’m his OWNER. Therefore I make sure he’s not in situations where he will react… I don’t kill him!”

Hill also mentioned the photoshoot Dan and Nikki took with Bowser before putting him down — a shoot which included Logan being in close proximity with Bowser.

Dan and Nikki have turned comments off on their video after being met with intense backlash over the issue, and it doesn’t seem likely that the negative feedback over their decision will end anytime soon.