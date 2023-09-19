TikTok star calls out “disgusting” commenters for body shaming

TikTok star Remi Bader has decided to no longer share her personal health journey online after breaking down over “disgusting” body shamers.

Content creator Remi Bader has been known to share her personal experiences and health journey as a plus-size woman on TikTok with her 2.3 million followers.

Loved by many for her relatability and vulnerability, Bader’s most recent video saw her call out body shamers for leaving a “ridiculous amount” of “disgusting” and “mean” comments.

And while Bader promised fans she was “not going anywhere”, the model announced she would no longer be sharing her health journey online.

“Okay, so I really try to not look at the mean things online the best that I can because it really saves my mental health by not looking at it, but there are some things that come up in my comments that I can’t not see,” Bader began, citing comments about her weight.

While she had originally felt that sharing her personal health journey could help others, Bader announced she had since changed her mind.

“I’ve decided tonight that I’m no longer going to do that,” Bader said. “My healthy journey will now be my business. What I choose to do, whether that’s gain or lose weight, medications I take, supplements I take, my workout routine… whatever it is, I’m not going to share.”

Instagram: remibader Remi Bader frequently advocates for body inclusivity on her platform.

She went on to call out those leaving hateful comments, saying, “Shaming someone on the way they look every single day is so disgusting… If I’m already taking care of myself and working on the things I need to work on, imagine seeing that every f day, over and over and over.”

Bader then got emotional speaking about how the body shaming had affected her, asking viewers to “please stop” commenting on her body “even if you do not like me or follow me out of a hate follow.”

Fans were quick to fill Bader's comments with support, sending the content creator their love.