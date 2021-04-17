Trisha Paytas and Jaclyn Hill repair friendship after 2020 public spat - Dexerto

Trisha Paytas and Jaclyn Hill have seemingly repaired their friendship after a positive exchange on social media, which included an apology, and revealed they’re on good terms once again.

Trisha and Jaclyn started feuding back in 2020 when Trisha posted a photo of her hugging Jaclyn’s ex-husband, Jon Hill.

Eventually, she opened up about her relationship with him and claimed Jaclyn “had been a b*tch” to him in the past.

Then it all snowballed out of control. Trisha took a swipe at Jaclyn’s new boyfriend, Jordan Farnum, out of the blue. They said he was “embarrassing” and claimed they “hated” watching his YouTube channel.

However, it seems like the two of them have finally made peace. Jaclyn shared a video of Trisha cooking Chicken Lo Mien based on a recipe they got from Jordan’s YouTube channel, and people were stunned.

“This is too cute!” she said. “Trisha Paytas made Jordan’s Chicken Lo Mien! I think they need to do a collab.”

Trisha responded enthusiastically, saying, “His channel is the reason I’m trying to cook. I’d love to enter my grilled cheese in the next competition with [you] guys.” It’s a stark contrast to what they’ve said in the past.

🥺🥺🥺 his channel is the reason I’m trying to cook ….I’d love to enter my grilled cheese in the next competition with u guys 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/9uoP6CSxKz — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) April 16, 2021

The situation prompted a confused fan to ask whether the two of them like each other now.

Jaclyn responded, saying, “I have never had a problem with Trisha. And [they] apologized in her intro for anything bad [they’ve] ever said about me, so moving on.”

Trisha echoed the sentiment. “Honestly, me being nasty towards [you] is the most embarrassing thing ever,” they said. It turns out they were in a “bad place” at the time and lashed out on Jaclyn for no reason at all.

“You’ve always been sweet to me before and literally did nothing. I really am sorry [as f**k]. And I just always wanted to be [your] friend.”

Honestly me being nasty towards u is the most embarrassing thing ever. I cringe. I’m sorry. Like I really was in a bad (high af) place – you’ve always been sweet to me before and literally did nothing ….like I really am sorry af. And I just always wanted to be ur friend 🥺 https://t.co/vbswxgJRF4 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) April 16, 2021

Fortunately, it seems like they’ve buried the hatchet once and for all, and a potential friendship is blooming.

Fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing them tee up some content together, and it sounds like it could happen sooner than expected.