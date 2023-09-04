TikToker slammed for claiming women of a “certain age” shouldn’t go out without makeup

A woman is facing backlash on TikTok after claiming that ladies of a “certain age” shouldn’t go to events without a full face of makeup — and it seems the internet disagrees.

Although the internet is full of makeup tutorials, skincare also saw a rise in popularity amid the global health crisis in 2020.

Since people are now able to go back out to events and gatherings, makeup trends have once again taken hold of the internet, as seen with the myriad of makeup fads going viral on TikTok over the summer like ‘strawberry girl makeup.’

However, some netizens are pushing back against the pressure to wear a full face out for events after one woman claimed that it’s a necessity once women reach a “certain age.”

YouTube: Jackie Aina Makeup content is super popular online, with influencers like Jackie Aina (above) garnering millions of subscribers… but some netizens are hitting back at cosmetics after one TikToker’s divisive statement went viral.

TikToker under fire for saying women who don’t wear makeup should “grow up”

TikTok user ‘Sabrina Ali’ uploaded a video on August 17 claiming that, when women reach a certain age, they should wear makeup when they go out to a function instead of opting for a bare face.

“Okay, after a certain age, coming outside to an event where you’re all dressed up for it and you have heels on, with no makeup, is unacceptable,” she said.

“I don’t care how pretty you think you are with a bare face. We all think we’re beautiful with a bare face, right? But it’s a time and a place for a bare face. …grow up. Learn how to do makeup.”

Ali’s message is not being well-received by netizens, with many commenters pushing back at her belief that women should apply makeup as a requirement to show up to events.

“Girl what?” one confused viewer wrote. “Lol I love makeup, but it’s not mandatory, ever!”

“Girl boo! My lashes and lip gloss gone do it every time,” another hit back.

However, other commenters are saying that these viewers missed the point, with one user writing: “Grown women get it. She’s not talking about going to regular spots, but on occasions like weddings, you need to do your makeup!”

This is just the latest beauty-related conversation to go viral on social media after some users hit back at TikTok’s latest makeup fad, Martini Makeup, saying they’re exhausted by the constant trends in the beauty scene.