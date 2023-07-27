IShowSpeed meets Ronaldo again but fans totally roast them for it

Streaming star iShowSpeed has, once again, gotten to speak to Cristiano Ronaldo and the Footballing icons teammates couldn’t help but laugh at it all.

Ever since iShowSpeed burst onto the streaming scenes, he’s nailed his colors to the mast in the never-ending Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate. The YouTube star is an ardent Ronaldo fanboy – typically wearing a CR7 shirt on stream and even owning one of the rarest pair of shoes with his brand on it.

Speed has had a little wobble recently, getting behind Messi during his debut for Inter Miami, but he still maintains his allegiance to Ronaldo – especially after getting to meet him.

He’s even traveled out to Japan to watch the Portuguese forward in action and managed to have another interaction with him. Though, it didn’t go as swimmingly as the first time they met.

Speed meets Ronaldo again in Japan for Al Nassr vs PSG

As noted, the streaming star was in Osaka, Japan for the Al Nassr vs PSG friendly match where he also got to meet Kim Kardashian and asked her about the Messi vs Ronaldo debate.

On top of that, he got close to Ronaldo during a training session, as the Portuguese legend was working on some stationary bikes with teammates. “Do a suii, Ronaldo,” Speed can be heard shouting from the stands.

He managed to get a response from the -year-old, as he gave Speed a thumbs up. That only encouraged Speed to keep shouting. While Ronaldo didn’t respond any further, his teammates – Marcelo Brozovic and Anderson Talisca – both broke into laughter as Speed turned his attention to them.

Ronaldo saw the funny side of it at another point, laughing as his Brozovic and Talisca responded to Speed, but he didn’t the streamer any further looks. That was something viewers were quick to point out.

“Bro is already fed up with Speed,” said one viewer. “Ronaldo thinking he might have to get a restraining order,” added another. “Ronaldo tried hard not to show Speed he was laughing,” commented another.

Who knows, the pair might link up again at some point in the future seeing as Speed is still keen to travel to his games.