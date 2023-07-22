IShowSpeed switches from Ronaldo mega-fan to Messi fan after insane debut goal

IShowSpeed has swallowed his own words, becoming a Messi fan despite his obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo.

IShowSpeed‘s admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is almost unparalleled — with the YouTuber going to some extreme lengths to show his love for the Portuguese footballer, going as far as getting a tattoo of his face.

In the past, the 18-year-old has traveled across the world several times in hopes of meeting his idol. Although it proved to be way more difficult than he’d ever imagined.

It first didn’t go to plan as Ronaldo was left out of the Manchester United squad after Speed traveled to watch the Red Devils at Old Trafford. However, finally saw the multiple-time Balon d’Or winner on the pitch in person in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup.

After years of trying to meet CR7 in the flesh, the day finally came in June 2023, where he not only met the footballer, but also some of his family members. But now, the YouTube star has painfully had to swallow his own words, after his promise to start supporting Messi backfired.

IShowSpeed now a Messi fan after promise backfires

During a July 21 live stream, Speed attended Inter Miami’s match against Liga MX side Cruz Azul, in which Lionel Messi, one of Ronaldo’s biggest rivals in football, made his debut for Miami.

The game was fairly even, looking like it was ending in a 1-1 draw as the match entered into two minutes of extra time. However, Inter Miami was awarded a free kick just outside the box in the 94th minute, where Messi stepped up to take the kick.

It was then that Speed told his stream that he’d become a Messi fan if the Argentinian scored from the free kick. “If Messi scores this free kick, I’m a Messi fan wallahi,” the YouTube star said.

Moments later, the new Miami number 10 only went and did it. Messi put the ball straight into the top left of the goal not giving the goalkeeper any chance.

Wearing his Ronaldo shirt at the time, the goal left Speed completely stunned, before he took off his shirt to unveil he was wearing an Inter Miami one underneath, of course with Messi on the back of it.

Be careful about what you wish for Speed.