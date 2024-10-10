Football legend sends IShowSpeed a “serious” warning ahead of next charity match

IShowSpeed has been urged to ‘be more careful in his future charity football match appearances after hitting legendary midfielder Kaka with a nasty tackle.

After becoming one of the internet’s most recognizable faces, IShowSpeed has popped up alongside a fair number of other creators. He’s been invited to play in several charity football matches too.

He, infamously, appeared in the Sidemen’s 2022 charity match and just refused to learn the offside rule. In that game, he also hit KSI with a pretty brutal tackle early on, completely missing the ball. Speed then did his best to stay away from the YouTube star for the rest of the game.

Article continues after ad

That’s not the only time he’s completely mistimed a tackle, though. He also hit former AC Milan and Real Madrid star Kaka during the Match for Hope in Qatar last year. That tackle stole the show from an interesting contest which actually finished 7-5.

Article continues after ad

Well, Kaka has now urged him to be a little more careful. “It’s (his ankle) is all good,” the Brazilian superstar said after announcing he’ll play in the Shoot for Love game.

Article continues after ad

“It’s part of the game, of course. He apologized and I said it’s ok, no problem. I just asked him to take care next time, just not with me but with others on the field. It can be a very serious injury. Speed! I love him, man.”

Timestamp of 3:54

The YouTube streaming star hasn’t yet been announced for any future games. However, with the eyes he brings, it surely won’t be long before he’s invited again.

Article continues after ad

Speed has actually been touring a fair bit recently. He was in South East Asia for a few weeks at the end of September and returned home to try and tackle the world record of backflips in 24 hours. However, he quit that with just a few hours to go.