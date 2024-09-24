IShowSpeed appears on ESPN Monday Night Football promo to rally the troops

IShowSpeed appeared in ESPN’s Monday Night Football promo to hype up the match as well as fans of the sport.

ESPN’s most recent Monday Night Football promo had a surprise cameo from one of YouTuber’s biggest streamers, IShowSpeed.

While Speed is a big sports fan and found fame thanks to his hilarious EA FC videos, the content creator has always been mainly a soccer enthusiast. His love for Cristiano Ronaldo and his desire to collaborate with the infamous soccer legend are major talking points.

However, Speed has now entered the world of the NFL thanks to ESPN’s September 23 Monday Night Football promotional video.

The video opens with a helicopter approaching a rooftop for landing. The camera then pans down to the top level of the building, where multiple screens showing highlights from the NFL can be seen.

However, in a moment that surprised many NFL and Speed fans, the streamer appeared on these screens to offer some words of wisdom.

“It’s a pivotal game it’s time to show out. Where my receivers at? We need speed tonight.”

The promo then included multiple NFL clips and even Snoop Dogg spitting bars in anticipation of the Monday Night clash between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite IShowSpeed not typically being associated with the NFL, his inclusion in this promo has done nothing but hype up fans for the match. This further cements his status as one of the biggest content creators in the United States.

“IShowSpeed might be the biggest personality in the USA now,” wrote one X user, while another added, “If Speed is in the promo, you know it’s gonna be a crazy game.”

IShowSpeed is not the first streamer to appear in an NFL promo

While Speed’s appearance in an NFL promo has surprised fans, the sport often features streamers in videos or footage for significant events.

Previously, Dr. Disrespect was the go-to streamer for the sport, given his vested interest in the NFL and his strength as a player.

In 2023, Doc made a colossal appearance when promoting the 49ers vs. Broncos clash and was the subject of a Sunday Night Football promo video.

However, given his fall from grace this year, the NFL confirmed they would be distancing themselves from Doc and instead brought IShowSpeed to help hype up audiences.