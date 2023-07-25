IShowSpeed meets Kim Kardashian & asks classic Messi vs Ronaldo question

YouTube star IShowSpeed met up with Kim Kardashian at a PSG vs. Al-Nassr game and asked her who her favorite footballer was: Messi or Ronaldo?

IShowSpeed is one of YouTube’s most prominent streamers, having dominated viewership on the platform in 2022 alongside other big names like DrDisrespect.

Speed is known for his wild on-stream hijinks; anything from setting off live fireworks in his bedroom to accidentally leaking his own location just to get mobbed by fans has attracted the eyes of hundreds of thousands of viewers.

However, it’s also no secret that Speed is also well-known for his love of football. The streamer finally got to meet his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, in June — and now, he’s met another major star at another football game.

IShowSpeed IShowSpeed (left) got to meet his idol, football star Cristiano Ronaldo, just last month.

IShowSpeed meets Kim Kardashian and her son Saint

On July 25, Speed was attending a game between the PSG and Al-Nassr when he spotted the one and only Kim Kardashian sitting in the stands with her seven-year-old son, Saint.

Of course, Speed had to introduce himself and had a friendly conversation with the kiddo before asking him who his favorite footballer was: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Saint answered “Ronaldo” before Speed turned his attention to Kim and hit her with the same question.

“Kim, what about you — Messi or Ronaldo?” he asked.

After taking a moment to consider her answer, Kim finally replied: “Both.”

“Both?” an incredulous Speed shot back. “Ronaldo’s better!”

Speed ended the humorous conversation with a hug for Saint and snapped a few pics with the famous family before returning to his seat.

Of course, it looks like Speed was totally jazzed to meet Kim Kardashian at a football game — even if she holds both Messi and Ronaldo in high regard.

This isn’t the first time Kim K has been spotted rubbing shoulders with influencers at football matches; back in March, she shocked YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul after snapping a pic of their PRIME Hydration sports drink at a Europa League match and putting it on her Instagram.