Kim Kardashian shows off Prime Hydration haul during Europa League match

Influencer Kim Kardashian surprised soccer fans as well as the general sporting world when she was spotted attending a Europa League match this week, with the content creator posting a photo of the evening online and showing off her collection of Prime Hydration from the match.

Kim Kardashian made a rare appearance at a sporting event recently, with the influencer attending the March 16 match between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon at Emirates Stadium with her son Saint.

Her attendance at the match garnered major attention online, with many fans of the Kardashian sister posting online how happy she appeared throughout the match and their surprise at seeing her at an event like that.

KSI and Logan Paul fans were also surprised and overjoyed to see Kim post a photo on Instagram that showed off Prime, the drink that the aforementioned content creators are known for having created.

Kim Kardashian makes waves during Arsenal match by posting photo of Prime

In the Instagram post, Kim shared a photo of Prime alongside some programs for the soccer game, captioning her story “send help, SOS.” While it is unclear what Kim was referring to when she asked for help, seeing the Prime drinks appear during an Arsenal game is to be expected given that it is the “official hydration partner” for the club.

Kim’s appearance garnered worldwide attention, with major sporting outlets from across the world posting on social media about her during the game. ESPN posted how “Kim Kardashian was a fan of that Saka penalty” while others also posted about how seemingly happy she was during the match.

Time will tell if this recent appearance will set in motion a more regular sporting outing for Kim Kardashian. One thing’s for sure, if she does decide to step into another soccer stadium, all eyes will be on her once again.

