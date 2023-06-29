Fans swarm Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed after address leaks on stream

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed were swarmed by fans after Speed accidentally leaked their address right before they started streaming.

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed joined forces in May 2023 after being signed by Rumble to host their very own live-streamed show called ‘The Kai ‘N Speed Show.’

The show is scheduled to broadcast three times a month and has proven wildly successful so far, with the duo hitting a 133,000 viewership peak in just their very first stream on the platform.

However, their broadcasts haven’t always gone off without a hitch. Their first Rumble stream encountered some major technical difficulties before getting off the ground… but their latest show had a problem of a different sort.

Rumble/The Kai ‘N Speed Show Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed are dominating Rumble.

IShowSpeed accidentally leaks address before stream with Kai Cenat

In late June, the two streamers got together to pull off another episode of the Kai ‘N Speed show — but it looks like Speed accidentally leaked their address before they could even go live.

In a humorous short clip, Kai jokingly called out his streaming partner for making their address public as a slew of fans gathered on the street outside the house.

“Speed is a f*ckin’ d*ckhead,” Kai said, showing the fans gathered outside. “He leaked the f*ckin’ address, and look how much people [are waiting] outside! How you f*ckin’ leak the addy, though?”

“I ain’t mean to,” a chastened Speed replied.

However, it looks like the streamers were able to turn the tides in their favor in the end. Despite having their address leaked, the duo were able to have a little meet and greet with the fans outside, running alongside them on the street in a joyful video.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Speed has accidentally leaked some private information during a stream. In early May, he apologized to KSI after leaking his phone number again, after previously leaking the British YouTuber’s number on Instagram in 2022.