IShowSpeed recreates famous Cristiano Ronaldo undercover video in Madrid

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed showed off his football skills on the streets of Madrid while undercover, recreating Cristiano Ronaldo’s viral video.

Anyone familar with IShowSpeed will know about his craze over Cristiano Ronaldo, going as far as getting a tattoo of his face and recently wrapping his brand-new Lamborghini Huracan inspired by the footballer.

In a YouTube video on June 3 titled ‘iShowSpeed IN DISGUISE’, the 19-year-old recreated a viral video from his idol. During the video, the streamer disguised himself with a fake beard, afro, and a bit of weight around the waist, before heading out on the streets of Madrid to show off his ball skills to the public.

Similarly, in 2015, Ronaldo disguised himself as a street busker. Nobody suspected that the world’s highest paid athlete was among them, or even paid much attention to him for that matter while he showed off his ball tricks.

But, one youngster passing by took his time to have a quick play around with the ball, completely clueless that he was playing with one of the sport’s greatest players.

The Portuguese star then revealed his identity, and was quickly bombarded by the same people that just overlooked him. The video went viral across YouTube with over 70 million views at the time of writing.

YouTube: Cristiano Ronaldo – ROC Live Life Loud

In IShowSpeed’s case, his skills with the ball were nowhere near as impressive, but he still made a huge scene after revealing his identity, as fans swarmed him in an attempt to get photos.

Speed luckily got the chance to meet Ronaldo after numerous failed attempts at trying to get close to him. The 19-year-old has quickly become a top dog in the streaming world thanks to his non-stop grind, which is certainly paying off as he continues to go viral for the most bizarre reasons.