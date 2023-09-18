KSI baffled as Sidemen 2023 charity match hit by copyright strike

KSI has been left baffled as the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match had been copyright-struck off YouTube following a claim from the Premier League.

The Sidemen Charity Match has become a staple in the YouTube calendar over the last few years, as the British content collective takes on some of the biggest stars from the internet in a game of football.

2022’s installment had been pretty massive, breaking the record for the biggest YouTube stream, but the 2023 game took things to a new level. Over 2.6 million fans tuned in to watch the game – which the Sidemen won yet again – but 62,000 fans also descended on West Ham’s London Stadium to watch in person.

Highlights of the game have been shared far and wide, with a number of players even uploading their footage after playing with GoPro’s and bodycams. However, the official replay of the game had been hit with a copyright strike.

Sidemen Charity Match hit with fake copyright strike

That’s right, for a moment on September 18, it was actually impossible to try and rewatch the Sidemen stream back as the video had been copyright-struck by the ‘FA Premier League.’

A number of Sidemen fans made it known that, for whatever reason, the video was inaccessible, prompting a response from KSI. “Lmao how is this even possible?!?!” the YouTube star tweeted.

Some fans suggested that, given the game was played at West Ham’s stadium, there may be grounds to strike it on that basis. However, it does seem like a bogus strike given the claim is from ‘FA Premier League’.

The FA – Football Association – and the Premier League are separate entities and have different outlets to claim videos from YouTube.

The Premier League typically strikes things under their ‘Premier League Productions’ banner while the FA hits things just as the Football Association. The ‘FA Premier League’ just isn’t a thing in reality.

Whoever claimed it didn’t hold too much sway either, seeing as the video was reinstated shortly after being taken down and is back up for many users.