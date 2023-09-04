xQc claps back at IShowSpeed’s claim that he will cost them Sidemen Charity Match

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel clapped back at IShowSpeed after the YouTube streamer shaded the Twitch star about the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match, where they will be on the same team.

Over the last few years, the Sidemen Charity Match has been one of the big annual events that fans have been able to look forward to. It brings together a whole host of names from YouTube, Twitch, and beyond to raise more for worthy causes.

This year’s installment will be the biggest yet, though. Instead of playing at The Valley – the home of Charlton Atheltic, which holds 27,000 supporters – they’ll instead be playing the game at the London Stadium – home of West Ham United – which has a capacity of 62,000 for football.

On top of that, the Sidemen have managed to land pretty much every big name around. MrBeast will be returning for another game, as will IShowSpeed, and xQc will be making his long-awaited debut as well.

xQc claps back at Speed’s roast over Sidemen Charity Match

In fact, Speed and xQc are set to be on the same side – the YouTube All-Stars – which prompted Speed to shade the Canadian just a little bit.

“I promise you chat, y’all don’t even want to know who the YouTuber’s goalkeeper is, I promise you,” Speed said, refusing to actually name xQc. “Bro, he’s like a skinny pip, oh my god. I promise you, if he’s actually playing f*cking goalkeeper on my team, we’re losing bro, I’m sorry.”

While he did laugh at Speed’s comments, the Twitch star couldn’t help but poke fun at Speed. “Ok, now show your meat,” xQc said, referencing Speed’s recent explicit wardrobe malfunction.

While he’s not the captain of the YouTube All-Stars, Speed has taken up that mantle just a little bit, and it’ll be interesting to see if he goes one better than last year.

This year’s game gets underway at 3 PM on Saturday, September 9, and you’ll be able to get the latest updates and report from the game right here on Dexerto.