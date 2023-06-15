KSI welcomes IShowSpeed into 2023 Sidemen Charity Match after he completes challenge

The Sidemen Charity match 2023 is starting to roll out its squad for the All Stars team, with KSI and IShowSpeed seemingly confirming on Twitter that Speed will be back for this year’s match after a scene-stealing appearance last year.

British YouTube group Sidemen have confirmed that they will be bringing back their annual charity football match for 2023. The group first launched its popular charity event back in 2016 and quickly turned it into an annual festivity in the following years.

Article continues after ad

Following a few years off due to the global crisis at the time, The Sidemen Charity match returned in 2022 and is now confirmed to be back this year as well.

The matches will feature the Sidemen themselves, who team up on Sidemen FC. Their opponents are made up of fellow YouTubers who play under the team name YouTube Allstars.

While little is known about the 2023 event at the moment, the match was teased during a recent Sidemen video, before officially being confirmed via the Sidemen’s Twitter on May 29.

Article continues after ad

Part of the fun of the Sidemen Charity match is finding out who the YouTube group will be facing off against. Their opponents typically consist of other content creators and streamers in a big All Stars team. While most of the team is yet to be confirmed, KSI has hinted that IShowSpeed will be returning for the 2023 iteration.

IShowSpeed joins All Stars team for Sidemen Charity match 2023

During the 2022 Sidemen Charity match, Speed was a standout competitor, in large part due to his humorous antics and behavior on the field. Naturally, fans wanted to see him return.

Article continues after ad

Not so quick to make it happen, however, KSI issued a challenge during a recent YouTube upload. He asked Speed to perform 20 kickups without letting the ball touch the ground. If he could do it, he’d be invited to the event.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Now, the content creator has posted a video on Twitter doing just that, showing off his ball skills and captions the video “20 kickups do I play in the charity match now KSI?”

KSI was quick to reply to the video, sharing it on his own Twitter feed and writing “Congrats bro. Welcome to the Sidemen Charity match.”

Article continues after ad

Time will tell who else joins the All Star team to take on the Sidemen crew later in the year.

For all the latest news and updates about the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.