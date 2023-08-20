Miniminter gives crucial update on IShowSpeed Sidemen Charity Match attendance

YouTuber and Sidemen member Miniminter has reassured fans with an update on IShowSpeed’s status regarding his attendance in the 2023 Sidemen Charity football match.

After taking a few years off due to the global crisis at the time, the Sidemen Charity match returned in 2022 and will once again be back in 2023.

It’s fair to say this year’s event is set to be the greatest yet, where this time around the Sidemen has sold-out the London Stadium, the home of West Ham football club. It’s expected over 60,000 will be in attendance.

Article continues after ad

The slew of internet stars expected to play has got fans absolutely pumped, with the likes of MrBeast and xQc even set to step onto the pitch. Among those also confirmed to put on their boots is YouTube star IShowSpeed, who after completing a 20 kickups challenge set by KSI, secured his spot to play.

Article continues after ad

However, after a recent hospitalization in Japan, Speed’s attendance is unclear and has sparked speculation after his announcement was mysteriously deleted.

Article continues after ad

Youtube: Sidemen The 2023 Sidemen Charity Match is expected to be the biggest yet.

Miniminter reassures on IShowSpeed charity match attendance

After revealing in an August 16 live stream that his doctors believe he may not even be fit enough to participate, fans noticed that Speed’s invitation to the Sidemen Charity match was deleted.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Regardless, Miniminter has reassured fans of his attendance. In a recent live stream, the Sidemen star stated that Speed is still set to walk out of the tunnel as long as his doctors give the green light.

“Yes, as long as the medical, like he’s okay with like the medical stuff he had before he is still playing yes,” Miniminter responded to a fan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He explained: “The reason it got deleted is because there was some like question on whether he’d be able to fly. But yeah, he is.”

With a few weeks to go until the big day, there’s a chance for Speed to make a full recovery from his illness. Hopefully, we’ll see the YouTube star back on the pitch and wow the crowd like last year.