How to watch Sidemen Charity Match 2023: Date, stream, venue, lineups, more

The Sidemen Charity match is one of the biggest YouTube events scheduled for 2023, with creators around the world taking part. After a massive return to form in 2022, here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 iteration.

British YouTube group Sidemen have confirmed that they will be bringing back their annual charity football match for 2023. The group first launched its popular charity event back in 2016 and quickly turned it into an annual festivity in the following years.

Following a few years off due to the global crisis at the time, The Sidemen Charity match returned in 2022 and is now confirmed to be back this year as well.

The matches will feature the Sidemen themselves, who team up on Sidemen FC. Their opponents are made up of fellow YouTubers who play under the team name YouTube Allstars.

While little is known about the 2023 event at the moment, the match was confirmed during a recent Sidemen video, with KSI stating “Ladies and gentlemen, we are back.” Here’s everything you need to know.

The Sidemen Charity match for 2023 will take place on September 9, 2023. This was confirmed on Twitter by Sam Uwins, who manages the British YouTube group.

Uwins also claimed during his post that, “This is going to be the best event so far and could be the biggest single-day YouTube event ever.”

The 2022 installment took place on Saturday, September 24, meaning that this year’s match will take place at a similar time.

Where will the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 be held?

The 2023 Sidemen Charity Match is set to be held at the London Stadium. This venue is considerably larger than anything we’ve seen in years prior, with 60,000 seats up for grabs.

Given how hot tickets were for last year’s event, we’re sure to see plenty of demand here once again for the biggest match thus far.

Sidemen Charity match 2023 squads: Players & lineup

One of the highlights of the event is seeing which popular YouTubers come together to take on the Sidemen crew. In previous years, the likes of DJ Mario, ChrisMD, Noah Beck, and many more have been featured.

Players & team lineups

So far, the Sidemen team, as well as the Allstars team have not been confirmed. Though as always, we can definitely expect all Sidemen members to participate.

We’ll be sure to update this section as players are confirmed and the lineups are revealed.

And that’s all we know so far about the Sidemen Charity Match for 2023. Be sure to check back in with this post in the coming weeks and months for all the latest details about the event.