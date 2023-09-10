MrBeast & Jacksepticeye reveal rough impact of Sidemen Charity Match

YouTube stars MrBeast and Jacksepticeye have revealed the damaging impact the 2023 Sidemen Charity match had on them.

This year’s Sidemen Charity match was easily the biggest yet. Upping their game, the popular UK YouTube group filled up West Ham’s London Stadium, selling over 60,000 seats for the match.

With some of the biggest YouTubers and influencers in attendance, on and off the pitch, it’s fair to say the match was a tremendous success — raising over £2,425,855, set to be shared across five different charities.

Besides the immense scoreline, with Sidemen FC keeping their winning streak alive over the YouTube Allstars, with the final result standing at 8-5, there was a fair share of notable moments.

Among them come from IShowSpeed, where in the opening minutes of the match the 18-year-old went for a tackle on MrBeast. However, instead of getting the ball, Speed’s boot hit his opponent’s knee.

Thankfully, MrBeast was able to walk off the foul. However, in a tweet on September 10, the YouTube star revealed the impact it had. “Not gonna lie it’s the next day and I went to stand up and my right knee was throbbing lol,” he wrote, alongside posting a clip of the incident.

In the replies, fans and other creators gave praise to the YouTuber for giving his all in the match and for the team. “Body on the line for the team,” Sidemen star Zerkaa replied. “Left it all out on the pitch, great effort Mr Beast,” wrote the official YouTube account.

Nonetheless, MrBeast isn’t the only one dealing with the rough impacts of being on the pitch. Likewise, YouTube Allstars’ Jacksepticeye revealed he struggled to move his legs when he woke up the day after the match.

“I can’t move my legs this morning,” he tweeted, with MrBeast responded “same” along with the sobbing emoji.”

“At least you got tackled! I’m just old,” the Irish YouTuber joked back.

With the international break in professional football, the Sidemen Charity match was well-timed, ultimately breaking the previous viewership world record from the previous year.