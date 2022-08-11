IShowSpeed claims Adin Ross paid his $20,000 bail after swatting incident

YouTube star IShowSpeed was the victim of a swatting on August 8 — and says that Twitch streamer Adin Ross paid his bail after the incident.

Several high-profile streamers have been the unfortunate targets of swatting in the first two weeks of August 2022.

On August 7, Twitch star Adin Ross was swatted during a live broadcast, with viewers able to see law enforcement entering his room with guns drawn.

The very next day, YouTuber IShowSpeed was also swatted during a live stream. Officers took the broadcaster outside to question him before placing him in handcuffs and ultimately ending the feed.

Ross updated Speed’s fans on the situation shortly after the clip of Speed’s swatting went viral, reassuring viewers that he was “doing good” and confirming that the YouTuber had, indeed, been swatted.

Several days later, Speed has claimed that Adin Ross had paid his bail to get him out of jail — a whopping $20,000 amount.

“‘How much was your bail?'” he read a comment aloud from his chat during another live stream. “It was $20,000. My boy Adin came in clutch. He paid it fully.”

“He wired it. Obviously, he wasn’t in town, so he wired it to the confederation of the department I was in. It was really pretty simple. They gave me back all my stuff — my phone, my pants that I was with. I didn’t have any shoes on, so they just gave me some flip flops. …that was really pretty much it.”

(Topic begins at 43:57)

Some commenters aren’t believing Speed’s story, though. A few claim that he might be joking, as Speed was the victim of a swatting and not the perpetrator of the crime.

Others claim that Speed was not swatted, but instead prank called the authorities, as Speed had dialed someone on his August 8 live stream named ‘911’ in his contacts.

However, the person who answered on the other end of the line has also been said to be a friend of Speed’s, who he’d placed in his contacts under that name. Ross himself has not commented on this particular claim of paying Speed’s bail at the time of writing.

IShowSpeed and Adin aren’t the only streamers who’ve been swatted recently; Apex Legends star ‘ImperialHal’ was also swatted during a broadcast on July 30, while streamer ‘Keffals’ was swatted on August 5, leaving her “terrified.”