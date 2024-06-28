IShowSpeed accused of “ghosting” veteran after promising $1K to taze himself

IShowSpeed has been accused of “ghosting” a veteran after the YouTuber promised to donate $1,000 if the man tasered himself.

The situation was brought to light after Chris, the CEO of Regiment – an American military gaming community – posted to X (formerly Twitter) calling out the popular YouTuber.

He claimed Marine Corps Veteran John ‘Beats’ had been promised to donate “$1,000 if he tased himself live” during one of IShowSpeed’s “dare streams”.

However, three months had passed since Beats carried through with the dare and instead of extra cash in his pocket, the veteran had been “ghosted and blocked” by IShowSpeed’s entire team, according to the post.

Calling the situation “pretty messed up”, Chris clarified that neither he nor Beats cared about the money being sent at this point: “It’s just the principle.”

Beats thanked Chris for posting about the situation, adding that he had “even tried to reach out via Twitter” only to have IShowSpeed’s team remove his post and ignore his “super chat on YouTube.”

He also included screenshots, showing he had messaged the YouTuber asking: “Why did you scam me and not pay me the [one] grand from dares? It’s been months and ya’ll ghosted me. It’s wrong. And f***ed up.”

It didn’t take long for Chris’ initial post to gain traction, having reached over 4.5 million views at the time of writing. With widespread outrage calling for IShowSpeed to address the situation, Beats took to X again to provide an update and thank viewers for their support.

Beats revealed that despite the reach of Chris’ post, IShowSpeed and his team had still not responded: “It’s not about the money – it’s about his lack of honor. A man’s word is everything.”

Beats also shared that had IShowSpeed kept his promise, he had planned to “host a Call of Duty tournament” for veterans with the help of Chris.

“Astonishingly, several incredible content creators have stepped up and donated to support the cause and make this tournament a reality,” Beats wrote.

He thanked ‘Schnecky‘, ‘GEO2369‘, and ‘HutchMF‘ for their donations – which came to a total of $4,000 – and included a link to his discord for any veterans interested in participating in the upcoming tournament.

As for IShowSpeed, Beats made it clear he ‘didn’t care’ how “big” the YouTuber was: “I am not a pawn in his idiotic game of chess.”

At the time of writing, IShowSpeed has yet to respond. However, we’ll be sure to update this space as the story develops.