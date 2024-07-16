IShowSpeed begged fans to stop damaging his cars after viewers swarmed the YouTube star during an IRL stream in Austria.

The YouTube streamer’s July 16 IRL broadcast saw him and his team making their way around Austria, and it wasn’t long until fans began finding the streamer’s location.

Soon after, he was swarmed by a large group of fans. The crowd quickly grew chaotic, as they began smacking their hands on his car as it down the road.

Speed began pleading with his fans to stop, mentioning he doesn’t want to “keep paying” for the cars he rents.

“Yo, chill. They gonna keep banging, bro. Tell them to stop banging, I don’t want to keep paying for these cars,” he said.

In early July, IShowSpeed shared that he had to pay $50,000 to pay for the vehicles damaged by his viewers during the on-stream swarms in Norway.

“I gave about $50,000 out of my pocket from my fans breaking cars. I’m tired of paying for people’s cars, bro,” he said.

Speed continued the stream and visited to a restaurant to get a Doner Kebab after interacting with some fans. As he climbed out of the vehicle, the streamer began yelling for fans to “get out the way” so he could walk into the business.

“Chill out y’all. Don’t do nothin stupid, alright? Just relax, just chill. I wanna try the doner,” he said before security helped him make his way through the crowd.

Luckily, IShowSpeed was able to successfully get a bite to eat in the restaurant despite the throng of people around him.

This stream comes just days after the premiere of MrBeast’s ’50 YouTubers fight for $1,000,000′ video that IShowSpeed was supposed to participate in. However, he was over 24 hours late to the event and his competitors refused to let him in.