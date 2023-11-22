IShowSpeed threatens to quit YouTube after being swatted twice in one week

YouTube star IShowSpeed has been swatted for the second time in less than a week and he’s fed up with it.

On November 16, IShowSpeed revealed his new $10,000,000 mansion purchase, going around it in a video to show the features to fans.

Just four days later, the YouTuber was swatted by a viewer during a live stream and it has happened yet again.

While matching with others on Ome.tv, a website similar to Omegle, he heard a commotion and called his assistant to see what was going on.

IShowSpeed threatens to quit YouYube after swatting

During his stream on November 22, IShowSpeed was matching with people and chatting with fans when he removed his headset from one of his ears after hearing commotion outside.

Speed quickly called his assistant, Slipz, and let users listen in to the conversation he was having with the police outside.

While Slipz was talking with police, Speed became increasingly frustrated. “Yo what the f**k is happening bro?” he said. “There’s no way. I’m about to quit YouTube bruh, I can’t do this anymore.”

Speed’s assistant took to Twitter/X to share his frustration as well. In the post, he simply shared a facepalm and middle finger emoji.

It prompted comments from fans, who shared their distaste for whoever is swatting Speed.

“This is not funny at all…” one user replied.

Another said: “It’s not even funny anymore.”

“People are lame asf man, nothing better to do. Hopefully yall get this situated,” a third fan chimed in.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.