Adin Ross accused of “baiting” IShowSpeed fans for drama

Adin Ross has been put on blast by IShowSpeed editor, Slipperz, for “baiting” fans into drama between the two when he “knows what he’s doing.”

Over the last few years, both Adin Ross and IShowSpeed have blown up in the streaming space. The pair have amassed massive followings across social media and are two of the biggest streamers around despite the fact neither of them streams on Twitch.

Given their similar rises and closeness in age, the pair have often featured on each other’s streams and have said to be friends. So much so that, when Speed noted he was leaving home and moving into a content house, many fans suggested he’d be shacking up with Adin.

Well, that might not be the case. Despite them being friends, the pair have clashed regularly over the last few months. And, according to Speed’s editor and friend Slipperz, Adin knows what he’s doing with it all.

IShowSpeed editor calls out Adin Ross for “baiting” drama

At times over the last few months, Adin has complained about Speed ‘ignoring’ him and his messages, but they apparently squashed things at the end of May.

Over the last few weeks, Adin has been making further claims about being ignored, but according to Speed’s editor Slipperz, it’s all “baiting” from his side.

“he’s texting the wrong number and knows that he just baiting y’all,” he tweeted on September 4, addressing one fan who claimed that Speed has been ‘egoing’ Adin.

It has happened in the past too, as Speed previously told Adin that he had been trying to get in contact with him on the wrong number.

Adin has also called out Speed’s management team previously as well for ‘ruining’ him, so while the streamers may squash things, it appears there will always be lingering issues.