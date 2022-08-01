Apex Legends star ImperialHal swatted yet again during Twitch stream

Terry Oh . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Apex Legends star Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has been swatted yet again live on his Twitch stream. Police officers raided the TSM pro’s house on July 30 during the middle of a ranked game, with authorities having him ending the stream immediately.

Swattings have become a very dangerous trend in the streaming world — where spiteful viewers claim a hostage situation or other serious offences are happening at the streamer’s address. This results in the police raiding the streamer’s homes, potentially handcuffing them or even opening fire.

On July 30, ImperialHal fell victim to another swatting. The professional Apex Legends player has been targeted two separate times in the past. However, this raid was particularly calm compared to previous ones.

During the middle of a ranked game with his squad, a police officer enters his room. There are no words — just a loud knocking prior to entering, followed by a tap on the shoulder.

ImperialHal jumps, alarmed at the uninvited presence in his room. Quickly, the streamer understands what’s going on, and quietly ends the stream. No words, no explanation, just a swift exit.

While the swatting occurs, mayhem breaks out in-game. His teammate, Evan ‘Verhulst’ Verhulst attempts to check in on ImperialHal, who remains stationary behind some boxes. But Verhulst is quickly interrupted by a rain of bullets.

After a couple of minutes of silence, ImperialHal returns, informing both Twitch chat and his teammates about what just went down. Though a little reserved, ImperialHal continues to share.

Verhulst asked: “Have you been swatted at your house before there?” ImperialHal replied “yeah, this it the third time.”

“They told me I should do something about it, but what am I supposed to do? I can’t really do anything about it.”

Instead of shutting things down for the day though, ImperialHal kept the show on the road, queuing up for some more Apex Legends.