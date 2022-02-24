Is Olivia Rodrigo dating Zack Bia? Rumors spark after Adam Faze split

Chart-topping music artist Olivia Rodrigo has been seen with influencer and DJ Zack Bia, sparking rumors of romance between the two after her split from Adam Faze.

It’s been a busy week for ‘Driver’s License’ singer Olivia Rodrigo.

The Disney star-turned-music icon has just teased a documentary about her award-winning debut album, ‘SOUR,’ and even claimed that she has a second album already in the works.

Hot on the heels of this news comes even more hype from fans as dating rumors swirl around Rodrigo and another music industry insider who many consider to be her potential new boo.

Advertisement

Who is Zack Bia?

Recently, Rodrigo was spotted hanging out with 25-year-old influencer and DJ Zack Bia.

Bia has some major connections in the music biz, often posting pics partying with the likes of The Weeknd, Drake, Doja Cat, and more on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @zackbia

Eagle-eyed fans have caught the two posing in photos together and even eating dinner with The Weeknd at Matsuisha after the Super Bowl.

The two notably linked up at Rodrigo’s 19th birthday party on Monday, February 21, snapping a group pic together during the festivities.

That’s not all; fans are convinced that Liv was wearing Bia’s suit jacket in another group photo, comparing it to a jacket the DJ wore in a previous pic.

Advertisement

Although neither party has confirmed nor denied these rumors, the timing seems a little too perfect for fans, as Rodrigo parted ways with producer Adam Faze in early January.

Rodrigo’s romance with Faze first went public after the two were caught smooching in a parking lot in July 2021.

Come 2022, and fans were convinced that she and Faze had broken up, as he was spotted hanging with model Christine Burke on New Year’s Eve, while Rodrigo dropped some major hints in an interview with Vogue about the “best way to get over someone.”

For now, it seems like Olivia is busy working on her next album as fans eagerly await new music from this breakout star.