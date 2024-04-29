Charli D’Amelio sparks relationship rumors with Tyga at Coachella afterparty 

TikToker Charli D’Amelio was seen pictured with rapper Tyga over the weekend at Coachella. This comes weeks after she was allegedly seen holding hands with Faze Banks at the popular music festival.

Over the weekend, TikToker Charli D’Amelio was allegedly seen “dancing on” rapper Tyga during a set at Coachella. They were then photographed partying with each other at the Stagecoach Pizzaslime X Revolve X Rep Bets afterparty.

Though the photo of the two makes their encounter evident, there has not been a surfaced recording of Charli and Tyga dancing, as the moment was sent in as an anonymous tip to the popular celeb gossip Instagram account ‘Deuxmoi.’

Instagram: teatotalk Charli D’Amelio and Tyga at Coachello 2024

That hasn’t stopped fans from commenting on the viral claim. Some are refusing to believe it, while others encouraged Charli for having “fun” since her breakup from Landon Barker in February of this year.

Charli and Landon’s breakup was amicable, as he wrote on Instagram that they broke up to “focus” on themselves. He also noted that they “are still friends and have so much love for each other.”

Though Charli is presumably single, her and Tyga’s alleged outing hasn’t been the only time she’s been spotted with a guy at this year’s Coachella. Just two weeks earlier, Charli was allegedly seen with FaZe Clan CEO Faze Banks.

The two were supposedly pictured holding hands at the Neon Carnival Coachella Afterparty. However, Banks responded to the photo denying the rumors, calling out the “weirdos” speculating about his relationship status.

Charli also faced backlash during Coachella season for one of her outfit choices. After she wore a see-through white dress with no bra, people came down on the influencer, calling her generation “lost.” However, some fans came to her defense by saying she’s a “grown woman” and can wear whatever she wants.

Charli cheekily responded to the criticism in a viral TikTok, “Hey you guys, it’s Charli, and I really need to admit this to you guys: I actually do have nipples. That’s all that I can say about this right now, I’m sorry.”

Though Charli commented on her viral Coachella outfit, she hasn’t yet confirmed a relationship with Tyga or Faze Banks.