Olivia Rodrigo teases title of upcoming album amid SOUR Deluxe rumors

Singer and teen icon Oliva Rodrigo recently announced that she has already drafted a title for her second album, along with a few songs.

Rodrigo, who grew up in Los Angeles, California, rose to fame on TikTok after posting a now-viral video of her playing the acoustic guitar while singing one of her original songs. The star now currently boasts over 12.9 million followers with a combined 83 million likes.

Although the pop star sensation is still enjoying the overwhelming amount of fame and success from her debut album SOUR, she already has a good deal of her second album finished.

Oliva Rodrigo talks about her upcoming album

Despite rumors to the contrary, Rodrigo has decided not to add any bonus tracks to the SOUR album, as the 19-year-old thought it would be better to “give the songs and album time to breathe.”

That’s not all; she’s already got a title in the works, sending fans over the edge as they anxiously await new music.

“I have a title for my next album and a few songs,” Rodrigo told Billboard in an interview. “It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself.”

The Grammy-nominated singer is set to appear on the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards to accept her Woman of the Year nomination on March 2.

In addition to Rodrigo’s phenomenal achievements, she has also alluded to the fact that songwriter & producer DanNigro has been working alongside the star on the album.

While the 19-year-old had dominated Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for most of 2021, she is confident that her new album with pack even more of a punch.

Rodrigo has yet to put a date on the highly anticipated album, but for now, it looks like her fans will just have to keep up with her social media content to feed their ever-growing curiosity.