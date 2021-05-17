Is David Dobrik coming back to YouTube? Corinna Kopf hints at new podcast episode - Dexerto

Fans are convinced that vlogging star David Dobrik could be coming back to YouTube in the near future, thanks to an announcement made by fellow influencer and Vlog Squad member Corinna Kopf.

David Dobrik was once one of YouTube’s most prolific content creators. Boasting nearly 20 million subscribers, the star was known for his high-energy vlogs, over-the-top pranks and generous cash (and Tesla) giveaways.

However, public opinion turned against Dobrik in February, with an ex-Vlog Squad member — the crew of buddies that usually shows up in David’s videos — claimed he was pressured into a prank he did not agree with.

Soon afterwards, a slew of other former Vlog Squad members, YouTubers, and fans came out with allegations against Dobrik, with influencer Duerte Dom even facing allegations of sexual assault that purportedly occurred during one of Dobrik’s video shoots.

The American-Slovakian content creator was dropped by a slew of sponsors shortly thereafter, and lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers as a result — and his two apology videos don’t seem to have softened the claims against him.

Despite this, Vlog Squad member and streamer Corinna Kopf may have teased a solid timeframe when Dobrik could make a possible comeback to YouTube, as revealed during a livestream in mid-May 2021.

During the broadcast, Kopf claimed that she might appear on an episode of Dobrik’s ‘VIEWS’ podcast in June, although she gave no specific date as to when this might happen.

“I might do David’s podcast, maybe,” she said. “In June, maybe. We’ll see. If I do a podcast, it’ll be David’s.”

ABSOLUTELY UNEXPECTED: David Dobrik appears to be gearing up to return to the internet in June. According to Vlog Squad member Corinna Kopf, she will be doing his podcast in June. pic.twitter.com/Zh7OvzkQwB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 17, 2021

This isn’t the first time she’s hinted at Dobrik making a potential comeback; in a now-deleted interview with paparazzi last month, Kopf claimed that she was “sure” the YouTuber would make a comeback, and that he was doing “good” in spite of the controversies surrounding him.

So far, it doesn’t look like Dobrik is making much noise on social media, and the general public consensus seems to be decidedly negative toward him — so if he does eventually come back with his podcast, it will certainly be interesting to see how the episodes are received.