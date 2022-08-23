Is Andrew Tate banned on Twitch?

With platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram all taking action against Andrew Tate content, there are questions over his status on Twitch, the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform that Tate has been making the rounds on in recent months.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer and reality TV star, has shot to internet infamy in 2022, largely thanks to viral clips of him being shared on social media.

His content sparked immediate controversy though, with many accusing his comments of being misogynistic. On August 22, TikTok banned Andrew Tate content for “attacks, threatens, incites violence against, or otherwise dehumanizes an individual or a group.”

But is Andrew Tate banned from Twitch? The answer is somewhat complicated.

Andrew Tate’s Twitch channel removed

On the same day as his TikTok ban, Tate’s YouTube and Twitch channels were removed. However, unlike his bans on other platforms, it appears Tate himself opted to delete his Twitch channel.

Twitch Visitors to the ‘TateSpeech’ channel are met with this message.

It’s possible that this was a pre-emptive move, because if Twitch had issued a ban to his channel themselves, it would prevent Tate from appearing on other streams.

Banned streamers on Twitch are not permitted to appear on the streams of other channels, or that channel will also receive a ban. In recent weeks, Tate has appeared on channels like Adin Ross and Clix.

Streamers call for Andrew Tate Twitch ban

With the status of Tate’s presence on Twitch unknown, some streamers have called for the platform to follow suit with other websites and ban him outright.

Twitch partner iamfallfromgrace said: “We don’t need any more streamers platforming Tate and allowing him to further spread his blatant hatred of women.”

YouTuber and streamer Vaush, who was previously banned from Twitch for the word ‘cracker’, said Twitch is typically a “ban-happy platform” – yet was taking longer than other platforms to ban him.

Dexerto has reached out to Twitch for comment on the status of Tate on their platform.