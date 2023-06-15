Andrew Tate’s return stream attracts 430,000 concurrent viewers

Andrew Tate has made his highly-anticipated return to live-streaming after his release from detention, drawing in 420,000 concurrent viewers on Rumble.

After being arrested on human trafficking charges, controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is now (temporarily) a free man. Tate has been released from detention and is now on house arrest in Romania.

Ahead of any resolution to Tate’s ongoing case, the divisive social media megastar made a return to the live-streaming space on June 14.

The highly-anticipated return raked in staggering numbers, peaking at just over 430,000 concurrent viewers on Rumble.

While the near half-million viewers makes it one of the biggest live-streamed broadcasts of the year on Rumble, despite the claims of others, it falls just shy of cracking into the top 20 most-watched streams across both YouTube and Twitch.

The stream, titled “Emergency meeting – counter-attack”, had Tate and his brother Tristan discuss their unwavering worldviews, time in jail, and possible reimprisonment.

“They could imprison our bodies, but not our minds,” Tate said, seemingly unfazed.

At one point during the stream, Tate’s house experienced an unexpected power outage, resulting in a flurry of theories and conspiracies. Some viewers referred to the outage as a “Matrix attack” sent to silence the brothers.

Streamed on Rumble, the platform described the event as a “massive technological feat”.

While the site claimed that servers in the US faced no issues, some international viewers reportedly experienced lagging. Rumble responded to the issue with a tweet stating “Not our problem”.

For all the latest news and updates on Andrew Tate and his ongoing case, check our page here.