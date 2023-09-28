Sneako hits back after Andrew Tate slams him over OnlyFans girls

Sneako and Andrew Tate are in the midst of an online feud after Tate questioned Sneako’s content for freaturing OnlyFans models, calling the streamer a “moron” and a “clown.”

Sneako and Andrew Tate are two highly divisive online creators. Tate has become an infamous figure around the world and is currently being investigated by Romanian authorities on charges of human trafficking, rape, and organized criminal activity.

Sneako, on the other hand, is not as infamous — but he has made quite a name for himself on social media as another inflammatory commentator.

Article continues after ad

Sneako and Tate have been at the center of an unexpected feud that has divided their fanbases, and that feud recently reached another level.

Article continues after ad

Rumble: Tatespeech Andrew Tate is now out from under house arrest ahead of their upcoming trial.

Andrew Tate calls Sneako & N3on “clowns” and “morons”

The issue began during one of Tate’s recent podcasts, where the former kickboxer ripped into Sneako for using OnlyFans models to promote his content.

“Well, OnlyFans girls need attention to sell their OnlyFans, and losers need attention to sell their stream,” he said, speaking about Sneako and his collaborator, N3on. “And none of them have any talent.”

Article continues after ad

“I don’t think I am ever gonna be surprised at how low they will sink,” he continued. “And if hanging around with OnlyFans girls is gonna get them some attention on the internet, they’re gonna do it.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Tate went on to call the duo “clowns” and “morons” who “degrade” themselves for views — comments that Sneako seemingly didn’t take a liking to.

Article continues after ad

Sneako responds to Andrew Tate calling him a “clown”

Sneako has since unfollowed Tate on social media as a result of his remarks and made a statement in response to the issue during a live stream.

Article continues after ad

Although Sneako claimed he had “some disagreements with the messenger,” he admitted that he “resonated with a lot of what [Tate] said.”

“Do I think it makes sense to go insulting, name-calling, and belittling the work I do? No. Does that make me want to go and criticize and call out hypocrisy? Yes, but I think there’s something more important right now.”

Sneako went on to address the ongoing conversation around he and Tate’s content in relation to a recent murder case in England, where the stabbing of a teen girl has been blamed by commentators on the two creators.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Hearing that [Tate’s comments], I was surprised,” Sneako continued. “It’s just like, right now, out of all times? You’re seeing that both of us are being blamed for murder. …I don’t wanna keep dividing.”