Asmongold shoots down Andrew Tate’s theory YouTube is stifling content about him

Internet star Asmongold has shot down Andrew Tate’s theory that YouTube is automatically disabling comments on videos about him after his ban from the site.

Back in 2022, Andrew Tate was hit with a ban on YouTube due to his controversial takes about women and various other topics.

That hasn’t stopped other creators on the site from uploading videos, as Andrew Tate topics have continued to flood the platform.

Andrew Tate claimed on June 28 that YouTube automatically disables comments on videos that mention him, but internet star Asmongold was quick to shoot that idea down.

Asmongold hits back at Andrew Tate’s YouTube theory

In a tweet, Andrew Tate claimed that YouTube came up with a “new plan in their battle against the truth.” The controversial influencer went on to explain that he brings the most views to the platform of any human and that YouTube instead automatically disables comments on videos that mention him.

“They instead automatically disable comments on any video which mentions me. You have to manually turn comments back on,” he said.

However, Asmongold was quick to shoot down that theory in a reply to Tate. “That’s not even true dude, I farmed you for a video less than a week ago and none of that happened,” he said.

The Twitch star has shared his thoughts surrounding Andrew Tate quite often over the last year, including what he thinks about the controversial influencer’s ban from various platforms.

“I think the stuff that he says regarding women is 100% wrong,” Asmongold clarified. “I think Andrew Tate is an a**hole […] but I think that the line for getting banned on those platforms should be breaking the law with those platforms.”

Tate was banned from Twitter for several years as well until Elon Musk decided to bring him back onto the platform.