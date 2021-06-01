IRL Twitch streamer throws drink at stranger sexually assaulting her - Dexerto

An IRL Twitch streamer in Tokyo was forced to use her drink to defend herself after a man began touching her inappropriately during a live broadcast.

The IRL streaming category took a bit of a hit thanks to global health concerns, but things are slowly returning to normal ,with more Twitch stars venturing back into the great outdoors and documenting their trips.

‘Sushipotato’ is one such streamer. The New York raised, Japan-based entertainer took to the streets of Tokyo on June 1 to play soda can soccer with some strangers when one of the men took a seat next to her.

As the two engaged in a conversation, the man asked her where she was from, to which she jokingly replied “Antarctica.”

Not deterred by the streamer’s sarcastic response, the man took out his phone and started playing music, getting Sushipotato to start dancing.

As she danced to the music, the man appeared to grope her, putting both of his hands on her chest, which instantly upset the Twitch star.

“Don’t touch my boobs!” she demanded before using her drink to splash him away. “Get away!”

Despite the awkwardness of the whole incident, Sushipotato managed to keep her composure and even grinned a bit. Her chat, however, was freaked out, with many viewers commenting “wtf” and calling the assault “terrifying.”

“Japanese people are quite forward, I’ll be honest with you,” she said.

Some of her viewers wondered why she didn’t beat the man up after he grabbed her – and Sushipotato had quite the response.

“Yea, I should have just kicked him in the balls and then got suspended, right?” she remarked.

The fact that she was legitimately worried about a possible Twitch suspension is quite intriguing, especially considering she was being sexually assaulted. Dexerto has reached out to Sushipotato to ask about the incident.

Hopefully, the rest of her streams in Japan are safe and she can avoid any more awkward situations such as this one.