Johnny Somali charged with assault as South Korean parliament “monitors” streamer

YouTube streamer Johnny Somali has been charged with two counts of assault and drug use during his stay in South Korea, and his antics have even been brought up in the country’s parliament.

Johnny Somali is a live streamer known for his divisive antics abroad, such as hurling racist insults toward train passengers in Japan and verbally harassing female police officers in Israel.

He’s been both physically assaulted and arrested due to his behavior — but despite these consequences, he’s continuing his shenanigans in South Korea.

Somali sparked outrage from locals after kissing the Statue of Peace in September 2024, a famous monument meant to memorialize South Korean victims of sexual slavery by Japanese troops during World War II.

Instagram: johnnysomalia Johnny Somali sparked outrage after kissing the Statue of Peace during a September 27 outing.

On top of this, he also caused a scene in a convenience store, reportedly spilling a cup of instant ramen on a table. Police even escorted him off a train after he played loud and inappropriate noises during a stream, and locals have made it known that they want him gone by openly confronting him during his broadcasts.

According to reports from South Korean news outlets, Somali is now facing criminal charges due to his behavior. The streamer has been charged with two counts of assault and drug use.

“We plan to investigate the related complaints,” a law enforcement official said in a statement to Yonhap. They also revealed that he has not left the country, despite concerns he had done so after posting a photo at Incheon International Airport on Instagram.

That’s not all; During an October 30 meeting of South Korea’s parliament, a member brought up the incident with Johnny Somali and the Statue of Peace and asked for legal consequences to be taken against the streamer for his antics.

To this request, the chairman reportedly answered: “We are monitoring (Johnny Somali).”

Somali acknowledged the charges against him in an October 29 live stream titled, ‘Catch me if you can Korean NEETS.’ (NEET is an acronym for someone ‘Not in Employment, Education or Training.’)

“I hope you know, you Koreans who are planning to attack me, I will legally prosecute you and I will legally sue you,” he warned after being alerted that other creators were attempting to find him.

This marks the latest in a string of incidents surrounding the content creator, who has hit back at criticism against him from other foreigners living abroad.

At the time of writing, no further news has been released regarding the charges against Somali, whose actions got him banned on Kick.