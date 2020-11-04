 IRL Twitch streamer mortified after goose attacks her during livestream - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

IRL Twitch streamer mortified after goose attacks her during livestream

Published: 4/Nov/2020 23:28

by Michael Gwilliam
A duck assaulted Justketh on Twitch
Twitch/justketh

Share

IRL

Twitch streamer ‘justketh’ found herself left bruised purple after a goose attacked her during a live broadcast.

During a November 4 stream in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the IRL streamer came into contact with a goose around some water and decided to film the animal.

As the goose slowly crept out of the water and towards keth, she kept the camera rolling, pointing downwards at the creature. Suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, it attacked and grabbed into her.

Despite her cries and shrieks, the bird continued its vicious attack, eventually biting onto justketh’s private area.

Streamer gets attacked by a duck
Twitch/justketh
Justketh was attacked by a goose.

Luckily, a man with a stick showed up onto the scene and chased the goose away, but not before the streaming turned around to face her viewers, exclaiming: “he bit my va*ina!”

As she turned around, she flinched seeing the animal off in the distance, still being chased by the man who nailed the bird with his stick.

After walking to the bathroom to check on her injuries, keth returned and updated her viewers on the extent of the damage.

“I have a big circle,” she revealed. “It’s red and purple. It’s on my weewee.”

For her part, however, the streamer still managed to smile and joke about her close encounter with the goose kind.

“Imagine if you were a guy!” she laughed. “You would have lost that thing.”

While the attack may have looked pretty bad and left her bruised, justketh didn’t let the goose attack keep her from enjoying the rest of her broadcast, which went on for over six more hours.

Keth isn’t the first IRL streamer to be attacked by animals during a live broadcast. Earlier in 2020, popular Twitch star ‘Jinny’ had a rough time combatting a wild deer in Denmark.

As much we may love animals, they can still be very dangerous. At least this latest incident didn’t result in any serious injuries.

Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion becomes Mortal Kombat’s Mileena with epic cosplay

Published: 4/Nov/2020 22:06

by Nate Searl
Megan Thee Stallion Mileena Mortal Combat
Twitter: Megan Thee Stallion / NetherRealm

Share

Mortal Kombat Mortal Kombat 11

Popular musician, Megan Thee Stallion, got her game on as Mileena from Mortal Kombat 11 on November 4. Here’s how she brings her character to life in a unique way. 

Gaming gets more and more popular every day, and we are even starting to see celebrities getting into games. Megan Thee Stallion, who was recently on the hit single WAP with Cardi B, put her game face on with an epic cosplay of Mileena from the Mortal Kombat franchise.

Here’s a look at the cosplay and how the popular rapper brings it to life.

Megan Thee Stallion makes a good Mileena

Mileena is one of the oldest Mortal Kombat characters, dating all the way back to the 90’s when the franchise was still young. She normally wears a mask, but behind that, she has some vicious fangs.

For Megan Thee Stallions cosplay, she decided not to go with the mask and instead go with the fangs. She does an excellent job with the mouth, making it look as vicious as possible in the form of a creepy video where she enters through a thick layer of fog.

She also dons Mileena’s signature black and purple skin-tight outfit. There is great attention to detail here as she does a good job getting the color scheme and pattern right.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Lastly, she holds Mileena’s trident-like weapons that she uses to fight with. The character traditionally holds these weapons under her sleeves. Megan Thee Stallion does the same and makes them look good.

If you aren’t familiar with Megan’s work, she is a rapper. As mentioned, she recently appeared on Cardi B’s controversial hit song, WAP, that made it to number one on Billboard Hot 100. She also has her own album “Suga” that came out in August.

It appears that the rapper is also a gamer who enjoys Mortal Kombat. MK 11 is still among the most popular fighting games along with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Street Fighter 5.

Given how impressive this cosplay is, we can hope to see more cosplays in the future from Megan, and other celebrities who enjoy gaming.