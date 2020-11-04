 Twitch streamer woken by paramedics after worried viewers call ambulance - Dexerto
Twitch streamer woken by paramedics after worried viewers call ambulance

Published: 4/Nov/2020 19:53

by Michael Gwilliam
Ambulance with Twitch logo
Pixabay

A Twitch streamer got quite the rude awakening after paramedics stormed his house after getting a call from viewers worried because he fell asleep during a live broadcast.

Streamer smokey1981_nl was playing Valorant with his team down by six points when he began to rest his eyes for a bit.

Even after the round ended, extending his team’s deficit to seven, the streamer didn’t move and rejoin the action during the Buy Phase, having fallen fast asleep.

While many viewers at this point would probably tune out or just chat amongst themselves, one believed that smokey could have been in danger.

Streamer is woken up by paramedics
Twitch/smokey1981_nl
Wake up, grab a brush and put a little makeup.

User NotThatDifficult took to chat to explain how they believed the Valorant player didn’t look quite right with how he was positioned.

“It doesn’t look like sleeping,” they wrote in Dutch. “I just called the [ambulance] to be sure. “Only know their name and have heard his hometown.”

It’s not clear exactly how NotThatDifficult knew where smokey lived, but a few moments later, the user further added: “They should already be behind his address.”

Lo and behold, only a few moments later, a loud banging noise can be heard, presumingly because a door was knocked down.

Only seconds after, paramedics arrived on the scene and woke the sleeping streamer up, startling him in the process.

For his part, Smokey looked to be just as confused as the paramedic sounded with the two speaking in Dutch for a bit before the streamer decided to mute himself.

As it turned out the streamer was fine – just tired – and the call for help was a bit over-the-top as he returned to the broadcast once the paramedics had left.

Smokey may want to consider falling asleep in his bed and ending his stream in the future, especially if his viewers care to the extent that they’d call for an ambulance if he falls asleep at his desk.

Entertainment

David Dobrik explains why meeting Leo DiCaprio at his house was surreal

Published: 4/Nov/2020 18:22

by Alice Hearing
Leonardo DiCaprio and David Dobrik
Instagram: Leonardo DiCaprio/ Instagram: David Dobrik

David Dobrik

David Dobrik has revealed what it was like to meet world-famous actor Leonardo Dicaprio in the latest episode of his podcast VIEWS with fellow YouTuber Jason Nash.

Dobrik has met his fair share of mainstream celebrities including Justin Bieber, Nicole Sherzinger, and most recently Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat. But earlier this week Dobrik revealed that he met the one and only Leonardo Dicaprio.

It turns out they’re taking part in a campaign together to encourage people to vote in the US election. David posted to his Instagram: “Hey guys I wanna fly one of you to hang with me and meet Leo in LA!! We want you and your friends to get out there and vote!”

Despite being a world-famous name himself, like the rest of us, Dobrik said he freaked out when he first spoke to Dicaprio. He recalled his friend introducing him to the actor: “He’s like hey I’d like you to meet one of my friends and I was like okay cool. I was like he probably wants me to say hi to his little sister or his niece or something and then he gives the phone his friend and he goes hey David it’s Leonardo Dicaprio I go what the f***”

David Dobrik and Leonardo Dicaprio
Instagram: David Dobrik
David and Leonardo teamed up to encourage Americans to vote

“I put myself on mute and I run into the office and as he’s talking I go Leo Dicaprio’s on the f***ing phone with me…and then we’re just listening to Leo talk for like two seconds and then bring it back because I didn’t want to be weird and sitting around this campfire of Leo’s voice.”

But when it came to meeting the actor in person, David recalled how weird it is to see a movie actor in the real world. “The second you get to hang out with the celebrity and that like that wall breaks or like that tension breaks.

“Like he opened the door for us and his dog got out so he had to go chase his dog, and that’s where you go oh my god this is f***ing real it’s the guy from the Titanic, this is the Wolf of Wall Street but he’s here at his house he’s just chilling.

“He had family over and like a bunch of little kids the dogs were out like it was a whole a lot yeah it was just so crazy…we’re just right here just hanging out with him it’s so bizarre.”

There are certainly fans out there who would feel the same sense of awe if they met David, but still comforting to know that even the internet’s biggest celebrities get starstruck.