IRL streamer attacked and followed by angry man in hair-raising incident

A Russian streamer was attacked and followed by an angry man in a hair-raising incident she caught during a live broadcast.

IRL streams (short for ‘In Real Life’) are some of Twitch’s most entertaining broadcasts, following streamers as they roam around the world, sharing their travels or daily lives with fans.

However, these kinds of streams can also capture frightening moments as they happen in real-time. More than a few IRL streamers have witnessed, or even been victims of, crimes during these streams — and their viewers watched it all happen live.

For instance, one streamer caught the moment a woman’s purse was snatched outside a Gucci store in Paris, showing the criminal dragging her along the ground in full view as she refused to let go of her bag.

Now, another wild moment has been captured thanks to an IRL streamer who was broadcasting her travels abroad in Madrid, Spain.

Russian streamer attacked and chased by man during IRL broadcast

Russian Twitch streamer ‘di_rubens’ was in the middle of a broadcast when she encountered a group of men who didn’t seem to like being filmed.

Instagram: di.rubens Russian streamer ‘di_rubens’ was broadcasting her trip in Madrid when an angry bystander attacked her.

After exchanging some heated words with the men, one of them stood up from where he was sitting on the side of the street and appeared to hit her camera.

That’s not all; the man even followed her as the streamer retreated, with the two arguing back and forth all the while. The man managed to strike her camera a second time before the streamer successfully made a getaway.

It’s clear that he didn’t want to be filmed at the time, which ultimately appears to have sparked their tense altercation.

Although bystanders surrounded the streamer throughout the entire ordeal, no one jumped in to help deescalate things — but despite the frightening nature of the situation, this isn’t an uncommon occurrence for IRL streamers traveling abroad.

We’ve covered a slew of similar instances that have happened to IRL streamers many times in the past, with one of the most recent happening to streamer ‘reydempto,’ who was threatened and chased by a man in a public park while broadcasting in Amsterdam.