Instagram’s hidden emoji game: What is it and how do you play?

A new game on Instagram has gone viral online, as people try to figure out how to play the hidden emoji game in the app. Here’s everything you need to know about how you can play it.

TikTok user Lisa Hagens went viral with over 8.7 million views when she took to the platform to show others the hidden emoji game she’d found on Instagram.

Thousands of people flocked to the comments to ask how she’d found the game, and how they could play it themselves.

Here’s everything you need to know about the hidden emoji game in Instagram DMs and how you can play it yourself.

How to play the emoji game on Instagram

To play the game, you simply have to go to a messaging conversation on the app and send someone an emoji. Then press the emoji you’ve sent or an emoji someone has sent you and the game should start.

As the game starts, your goal is to keep your emoji afloat on the screen by moving the platform at the bottom of the screen by sliding it from side to side to catch the emoji.

You will gain points as you play, and when you reach 10 points, you will see some emojis transform into something new, for example, if you play with a caterpillar emoji, it will eventually change into a butterfly, and a potato emoji will become French fries.

As you continue to play, the emoji will start to move faster, making it more difficult.

The game will save your high score every time you play, and it will save even if you start playing in a different DM conversation.

What to do if you can’t access the game

If you followed the steps, but still can’t access the emoji game on Instagram, chances are it’s because it’s not become available to all users yet.

Make sure to keep your Instagram updated, and keep your eyes out for it to become available for you.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

