90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 midseason trailer reveals possible pregnancy

There’s still more drama to come on future episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4, including a potential pregnancy for one of the couples.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 is halfway over, and the four international couples are making major life decisions abroad on the TLC series.

One of the storylines playing out this season revolves around Los Angeles native Kyle Gordy traveling to Malta to be with his girlfriend Anika Philipp.

Ani is against his decision to make money off sperm donations because she wants him to commit to her and get married.

In the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise midseason trailer, the couple takes an unexpected step forward in their relationship.

Kyle reveals that he and Ani had sex for the first time, and thought it went well. When the show’s producer asked if they used protection, Kyle told the cameras, “I… we didn’t bring that up.”

“Right now, I’m just feeling like hot mess and panic attacks,” Ani said in her confessional, as a clip with her holding a pregnancy test and crying was shown. “I’m not ready to have a baby with Kyle, definitely not.”

Throughout the season, Ani was hesitant to be intimate with Kyle, especially because he revealed that he hooked up with someone in Australia while they were together.

Ani is worried that her boyfriend will never give up his money-making gig to settle down with her and be monogamous.

Now that Ani and Kyle have finally slept together and she’s already facing a pregnancy scare, her life could change forever.

Viewers will have to keep tuning into 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise to see if the couple could actually be expecting their first child together.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.