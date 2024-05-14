EntertainmentReality TV

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 midseason trailer reveals possible pregnancy

Erica Handel
90 Day Fiance Kyle and AnikaTLC

There’s still more drama to come on future episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4, including a potential pregnancy for one of the couples.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 4 is halfway over, and the four international couples are making major life decisions abroad on the TLC series.

One of the storylines playing out this season revolves around Los Angeles native Kyle Gordy traveling to Malta to be with his girlfriend Anika Philipp.

Ani is against his decision to make money off sperm donations because she wants him to commit to her and get married.

In the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise midseason trailer, the couple takes an unexpected step forward in their relationship.

Kyle reveals that he and Ani had sex for the first time, and thought it went well. When the show’s producer asked if they used protection, Kyle told the cameras, “I… we didn’t bring that up.”

“Right now, I’m just feeling like hot mess and panic attacks,” Ani said in her confessional, as a clip with her holding a pregnancy test and crying was shown. “I’m not ready to have a baby with Kyle, definitely not.”

Throughout the season, Ani was hesitant to be intimate with Kyle, especially because he revealed that he hooked up with someone in Australia while they were together.

Ani is worried that her boyfriend will never give up his money-making gig to settle down with her and be monogamous.

Now that Ani and Kyle have finally slept together and she’s already facing a pregnancy scare, her life could change forever.

Viewers will have to keep tuning into 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise to see if the couple could actually be expecting their first child together.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Topics

90 day fiance

About The Author

Erica Handel

Erica Handel is a Reality TV Writer at Dexerto. Her favorite reality shows are Below Deck, The Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, and the Real Housewives franchise. She attended BravoCon and a taping of Watch What Happens Live and has even met a few Bravo stars in person. You can contact Erica at: erica.handel@dexerto.com

keep reading
90 Day Fiance Angela and Michael
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé’s Angela accuses Michael of being “broke” after living life in US
Erica Handel
Angela Deem & Michael Ilesanmi
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé fans slam “insufferable” couple’s franchise return
Erica Handel
Liz Woods 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé’s Liz accused of being “pathetic” for crying over Ed
Erica Handel
Loren and Alexei 90 Day Fiance
Reality TV
90 Day Fiancé’s Loren reveals emotional life update with husband Alexei
Erica Handel
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech