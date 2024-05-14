Love Is Blind’s Jimmy sparks romance rumors after posing with new woman

Jimmy Presnell hasn’t been single long and there’s already some speculation that he’s seeing someone new.

Since his relationship with Chelsea Blackwell fell through on the show (and a second time when they tried their romance again after filming), fans have been trying to figure out Jimmy’s love life.

Chelsea has made it known that she’s dating again, but Jimmy has kept his mouth shut on if he’s seeing someone. Nonetheless, there’s a photo that has people talking.

On May 12, the reality TV was a part of the Love Is Blind panel during the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Jimmy shared a photo of himself on the red carpet on his Instagram story. In the picture, he was holding hands with a girl who isn’t one of his co-stars.

The mystery woman’s name is Farrah Rose, according to her private IG account, and her bio says she lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. Aside from that, there are no other public details about her and what she does for a living.

Since they were holding hands, there is some speculation that these two are dating, but let’s remember not to jump to conclusions because not everything is always what it seems.

For instance, fans quickly assumed Cole Barnett from Love Is Blind Season 3 had a new girlfriend after his on-screen split with Zanab Jeffrey. However, Cole quickly cleared up the rumor and explained that they were just friends.

We’ll just have to patiently wait and see if Jimmy ends up responding to the rumors or if he decides to let the internet go crazy thinking about it.

His ex, Chelsea, has not publicly shared details about a new relationship as of yet. It’s also important to note that the former couple lives right next door to each other, so that might make dating awkward for both of them.