Twitch streamer's hot tub stream has a Star Wars twist nobody saw coming - Dexerto

Twitch streams showing girls in hot tubs has been described as the new “meta” for growing an audience on the platform, and a new way of pulling it off will keep Star Wars fans coming back for more every time.

Growing your following online can be difficult for smaller content creators and streamers. Finding a niche or playing a popular game can only take you so far, and then pulling out original ideas will typically generate some sort of return viewership.

However, on Twitch – in 2021 at least – a lot has been said about hot tub broadcasts. Some have argued that sitting in a jacuzzi, wearing minimal clothing, should actually break Twitch TOS.

With no action being taken so far, that’s left streamers thinking about ways they can jump on the trend and see a spike in views.

Twitch streamer pranks viewers with hot tub stream

Well, on April 1, Twitch streamer RachelKay pulled off her own take on the hot tub trend – using a selection of LEGO Star Wars characters.

As soon as the miniature inflatable swimming pool appeared on screen, the chat will have known that this wasn’t going to be anything like what they might have expected.

A Stormtrooper dipping their toes into the pool with BB-8. “I’m wearing a cosplay, I don’t know if you can tell. I’m wearing a cosplay,” she said – before the figure fell into the water headfirst.

The gifted subs started rolling in, and she said: “I’ve been working out just for this stream. Can you tell how good and in shape I am right now?”

People obviously couldn’t see her face. She responded: “What do you mean you can’t see me? I’m sitting in the hot tub. I’m here. I’m really good.”

Streamer reacts

Right up there with the best April Fool’s Day tricks on the platform, RachelKay might not have given some people what they wanted to see – but the stunt certainly got eyes on her stream. Later describing it as “one of the best” she’s seen, perhaps she may do this again someday.

It just goes to show, you never really know what you’re going to find scrolling the Just Chatting category of Twitch these days.