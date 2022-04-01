Hype House announces third lineup: Vinnie Hacker, Brooke Monk, more

The Hype House Instagram page has announced its new lineup of creators, cutting a majority of the old members.
The original Hype House was a group of talented teens who collaborated together with the sole mission of driving views on each other’s TikTok pages, with included names like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Alex Warren, Addison Rae, and more.
Over the past three years, the group has undergone many different phases, moving three times, with the only original members being Thomas Petrou and Mia Hayward.
The house is now undergoing its third change, sparking a mixed reaction among fans.
Who’s in Hype House 3.0?!
On April 1, 2022, a photo was uploaded to the Hype House Instagram revealing a new Hype House lineup consisting of 8 members.
According to the Instagram post creators such as Sam Dezz, Brooke Monk, Tabitha Watosh, and Jake Hayward were named as the collectives’ new members with Jack Wright, Vinnie Hacker, Thomas Petrou, and Mia Hayward, remaining from the original renditions of the house.
In addition to the Instagram post, the collective also posted a TikTok on the official Hype House account, which boasts over 19 million followers.
Fans are now reacting to the new lineup with mixed emotions.
“Wow what girl power is Tabitha’s and mine and Brooke guys be careful because this is girl power,” one commenter stated.
“When are they joining or are they already in?” another commenter posted.
“No wayyyyy, ah and I’m so happy that Jack is staying hahaha best best,” one fan commented.
While many fans have called the announcement an April fools prank, others are excited to see what direction the new group will be going.