TikToker Brooke Monk splits fans after shocking hair transformation prank

Fans of popular TikToker Brooke Monk are split after the influencer went viral for cutting her hair short, only to reveal it was all a prank.

21-year-old internet star Brooke Monk has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years with varying types of content, amassing over 32M followers on TikTok alone.

On May 5, 2024, Brooke posted a video where she seemingly cut her waist-long hair to above her shoulders, shocking many viewers with the massive change.

In the clip, she’s holding a long bundle of hair and her new haircut is much more curly than her original hairstyle.

That video has been viewed nearly 100M times, with over 55,000 comments from fans revealing their reactions and overall thoughts. Many shared their love for the new style, telling Brooke how cute she looked with shorter hair.

A day later, Brooke posted a video alongside her boyfriend Sam, showing his reaction and making fans further believe that she cut her hair.

“You said you were never going to cut your hair! It looks so good,” he said.

Brooke uploaded more videos about her hair being short, this time with a hood over her head hiding the haircut.

Fans began to wonder if the haircut was real, and the TikToker uploaded a video on May 8, 2024, with her full-length hair as she removed the curly extensions around her face.

Viewers quickly began to share their distaste for the prank, and their shock around the fact that it wasn’t real.

“Brooke you played with our feelings,” one user replied.

Another said: “Wait but I loved the short hair tho.”

While others weren’t bothered about the prank, Brooke and her boyfriend posted an apology video just hours after the last clip revealing that she still had longer hair.

“As we all know by now, my haircut video was a prank for you guys. We just wanted to come on here, we didn’t realize you would be so hurt by it,” she said before they both apologized. Brooke walked away mid-video, prompting her boyfriend to joke that she “made him do it.”

Users continued to flood the comments on this video, with many not sure how to feel.

One user said: “Don’t apologise it’s just a prank I loved it.”

“It’s a prank no big deal no need for apologies,” another commented.

A third commented: “I saw a comment that a girl said that she cut her hair because you inspired her. I can’t imagine how hurt she must feel now.”

“I still have trust issues hmm,” someone else remarked.

Influencer apology videos have been popular for years, with some of them going mega-viral. Colleen Ballinger’s ukulele-led apology, for example, is one of the most popular videos ever posted.