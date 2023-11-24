Jungkook enlists Justin Timberlake for new remix and fans call it a “smash hit”

Jungkook teamed up with pop icon Justin Timberlake for a revamped version of “3D,” and fans are calling it a “smash hit” already.

BTS’ Jungkook has been making the rounds in recent weeks to promote his solo debut album, Golden. Since BTS went on hiatus, due to military requirements, members have been venturing out on their own whenever they can.

From a stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to a performance on The Today Show, Jungkook positions himself as one of 2023’s breakout stars.

A featured single, the Jack Harlow-starring “3D” has become a global smash. Currently, the collaboration nears 250 million streams on Spotify. It’s clear the rising star is connecting in a big way.

Jungkook and Justin Timberlake team up for “3D” remix

For a brand new remix, Jungkook links up with none other than Justin Timberlake. Where the original version, starring Jack Harlow, already possesses an early ’00s pop aesthetic, the JT addition elevates it even further.

“Jung and JT on the main now / You can still find me in a drop-top / With the top down but I got so many lanes now,” sings JT, opening up his verse.

While there are a few detractors, the general reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with many crowning it a “smash hit.”

“King of charts,” wrote another fan.

With crying emojis, a user gushed, “It’s unbelievable so beautiful and their voices omg.”

“They sound fantastic!! better than expected, way better than the other collab,” said Winter Bunny, taking a jab at Jack Harlow.

User Helenelllan praised Jungkook as “the most talented artist with a wonderful voice,” they wrote, adding how they “really like that he supports his idols and works with those artists who he likes. Jungkook is worthy of respect. Wonderful collab.”

Another user agreed, writing, “Wow their harmonies are on POINT! I hope we can get a behind the scenes on this, I would love to see the two masters at work.”

As of this writing, “3D” featuring Justin Timberlake has reached No. 3 on iTunes in the United States and climbed to the top of several charts around the world, including in Singapore and Malaysia. Sounds like a smash hit.