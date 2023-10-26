Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce inspire “amazing” Halloween house display

With Halloween quickly approaching, one house’s spooky decor has gone viral for hilariously depicting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

Taylor Swift’s dating life has been the subject of many headlines throughout her 17-year career.

Known for bringing with her a “long list of ex-lovers,” Swift’s new relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce has taken the world by storm as fans gush over the couple’s budding romance.

Now, the couple are even inspiring Halloween house displays, with a viral TikTok video showing off an “amazing” spooky set-up someone had put in their front yard.

Kelsey Lundquist, who goes by ‘kelseylundquist14’ on the platform, posted a video sharing what she had dubbed as “The best-decorated house for Halloween in the neighborhood.”

In front of the house in question, two skeletons had been dressed up as the celebrity couple, with a blond wig for Swift and a Kansas No. 87 jersey for Kelce.

The skeletons were seemingly caught mid-proposal, and the scene was completed with a set of four gravestones dedicated to the pop star’s ex-boyfriends. Harry Styles, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Joe Alwyn were all featured, each with their own “RIP.”

The video quickly went viral, garnering 739,300 likes already as fans flocked to the comments to praise the display. And it seems others have had the same idea to use Swift and Kelce as inspiration this Halloween.

“Insane how this is not the first Travis/Taylor [skeleton] decor I’ve seen on TikTok. Love it,” one person said. Another commented, “There’s a house on my street that did something similar!”

Fans called the display “the best Halloween house ever,” with many stating it was the ‘winner’ for this year’s spookiest holiday.

“Nothing will beat this,” one fan of the house declared.

Nothing will beat this," one fan of the house declared.