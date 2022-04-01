OnlyFans girl reveals she’s spent over $1 million in plastic surgery transformation

OnlyFans star Chloe Khan has revealed that she has spent over a million dollars on plastic surgery, getting work done on almost every part of her body.

OnlyFans model Chloe Khan has amassed over 2.1 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, with an added 500k likes on OnlyFans itself.

The makeover comes after the reality star turned model raked in millions from OnlyFans, allowing her to indulge in cosmetic enhancements.

“Not just surgery, but on hair extensions and facials, skincare and non-surgical procedures. I have a lot of upkeep as well, and I’m always in the hair salon,” Khan told The Sun.

On March 20, 2022, Khan uploaded a video to TikTok that amassed over 220k views of her getting botox at the same place Kylie Jenner does.

“On my way to get a barbie face at Kylie Jenner’s botox lady,” the 29-year-old says in the video.

The clip shows the model getting injections in both her cheeks and chin, as well as her lips.

Fans are now reacting to the video, with some being a little more critical than others.

“If they were professionals they would’ve not done the lips,” one commenter stated.

“That’s not Kylie’s Botox lady and any professional would not have touched those lips but you do look beautiful,” another commenter stated.

“Don’t go too far and ruin yourself, your pretty already,” one TikToker said.