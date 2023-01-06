How to watch QTCinderella’s Master Baker Twitch show: Dates, times & contestants

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

QTCinderella has revealed information surrounding her upcoming Twitch show: Master Baker. Here’s everything we know about it, including how to watch and who’s participating.

When it comes to organizing events involving Twitch streamers, there’s no doubt that QTCinderella is among the best to do it.

Between The Streamer Awards, Girls Trip, Shitcamp, and more, QT has provided fans with loads of entertaining content over the last few years. On top of that, she’s also a pro at baking thanks to her time at culinary school.

She’s just announced the details of her latest event, Master Baker, which brings six creators together to compete for the coveted title with one creator eliminated at the end of every day.

Here’s everything we know about Master Baker, including dates, times, contestants, and how to watch it as it unfolds.

In her tweet, QTCinderella confirmed that Master Baker will take place from Sunday, January 15, 2023, until Thursday, January 19, 2023.

It will be live on her Twitch channel every day at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET/8 pm GMT.

QTCinderella’s Master Baker Twitch show contestant

Here are the six “bakers” that will participate in QT’s latest Twitch event:

Stanz

Slime

JHB

Squeex

Caroline

PointCrow

During her interview with Anthony Padilla on December 26, QT revealed that there will be a special finale for the series — but has yet to share exactly what it is.

So we’ll have to wait to see what the creative has in plan for Master Baker when it begins on January 15.