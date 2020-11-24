 Trainwrecks’ generosity backfires after Ludwig scores $10k Pokemon card - Dexerto
Trainwrecks’ generosity backfires after Ludwig scores $10k Pokemon card

Published: 24/Nov/2020 1:42

by Brent Koepp
Twitch: Trainwreckstv / Mizkif

Smash Melee star Ludwig Ahgren sent a Pokemon card Twitch stream into a meltdown when he pulled a 1st Edition Dragonite worth up to $10k. The gaming pro scored the rare collectible after streamer Trainwreckstv gave him the pack.

Pokemon cards have taken over platforms such as YouTube and Twitch as viewers flock to see their favorite personalities chase after the rarest Nintendo collectibles.

A live Trading Card Game box opening hosted by streamer Mizkif and his org One True King went off the rails on November 22 when Smash pro Ludwig scored a rare Dragonite that could have been Trainwrecks’.

Twitch streamers react to Dragonite card during Pokemon broadcast.
Twitch: Mizkif
A rare Dragonite was pulled during the One True King Pokemon card stream.

Ludwig scores rare Pokemon card from 1999

The Pokemon TCG has seen a major explosion in value in 2020. Cards once traded for nothing on school playgrounds decades ago can now sell for as much as a house. The hobby has also become a major hit on sites like Twitch, with streamers buying sealed booster boxes from the 90s to open live for viewers.

On November 22, Twitch star Mizkif broke open 1st Edition sealed packs from the 1999 Fossil set. Those attending the event lost their minds when pro gamer Ludwig scored a 1st Edition Dragonite after streamer Trainwreckstv gave his pack to him.

The moment went viral due to the Twitch personality’s generosity backfiring. “Dude I swear to God if I said no to this pack to be fair and nice and its a good pack I want it back. Ludgwig, if this is good it’s my pack. If it’s bad, it’s your pack,” he exclaimed moments before the card was pulled. Unfortunately, the booster he passed on contained the exact rare holographic he was chasing after.

After the excitement settled, the group felt bad for Train’s incredibly bad luck. Although the popular Twitch star wasn’t too bitter about it, laughing it off on Twitter. If nothing else, he should be applauded for his generosity.

According to recent sales of the item, a 1st Edition Dragonite can sell anywhere from $8k to 9.7k depending on the grading. Luckily for Ludwig, the item looked incredibly pristine, giving him a good chance at a PSA 10 grading.

Entertainment

Twitch streamer Jadeyanh terrified after stalker hijacks broadcast

Published: 23/Nov/2020 19:37

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer Jadeyanh in a panic
Twitch/Jadeyanh

Twitch star Jadeyanh had a terrifying night after a stalker kept harassing her by ordering food and even calling the police to her house.

The Germany-based streamer has quite an audience on the platform boasting over 200,000 followers. Now, it seems like one of them has begun to harass the Twitch personality.

During a November 23 broadcast, the streamer’s door began to ring prompting her to go answer it. While she didn’t take the camera with her, she soon revealed food she never ordered was delivered.

“Okay, I guess you’re watching,” she began, addressing her stalker directly. “I have a stalker and that person keeps ordering food for me. This is now the third time the person did that. Officially, please stop doing that.”

As it turns out, the individual had previously ordered 25 pizzas and had them delivered to Jadeyanh’s house.

“I’m shaking. I haven’t left my apartment in days because I’m terrified of doing my groceries,” she added. “So please, stop doing that. I feel like I’m in a prison.”

The streamer went on to explain that her neighbor, who is also a follower, sometimes opens up her packages without her consent. Now, she has another follower who is harassing her with food.

As she took a sip of her drink, her doorbell started ringing so she got up to answer it, but couldn’t bring herself to open the door because the light outside wasn’t on.

Eventually, right before Jadeyanh ended the stream, firefighters showed up at her door because someone told them there was a gas leak and then the police were coming.

“I don’t know who the f**k you are, but it’s your number you called them with and we’re going to get your f**king ass, you dumbass!” she exclaimed. “What the f**k is wrong with you? 25 pizzas! Twenty f**king five!”

At this point, Jadeyanh was so distressed she decided to end the stream, but soon after on Twitter revealed that since she did, six more deliveries have come for her.

“I was stalked when I was living with my grandparents. I’m being stalked in my new apartment after only 2 months of living here. I just want to rest. I’m so tired of everything,” she said in a follow-up tweet.

Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of this so the streamer can finally start to feel safe again and not have her broadcasts ruined by stalkers.