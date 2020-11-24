Trainwrecks’ generosity backfires after Ludwig scores $10k Pokemon card - Dexerto

Smash Melee star Ludwig Ahgren sent a Pokemon card Twitch stream into a meltdown when he pulled a 1st Edition Dragonite worth up to $10k. The gaming pro scored the rare collectible after streamer Trainwreckstv gave him the pack.

Pokemon cards have taken over platforms such as YouTube and Twitch as viewers flock to see their favorite personalities chase after the rarest Nintendo collectibles.

A live Trading Card Game box opening hosted by streamer Mizkif and his org One True King went off the rails on November 22 when Smash pro Ludwig scored a rare Dragonite that could have been Trainwrecks’.

Ludwig scores rare Pokemon card from 1999

The Pokemon TCG has seen a major explosion in value in 2020. Cards once traded for nothing on school playgrounds decades ago can now sell for as much as a house. The hobby has also become a major hit on sites like Twitch, with streamers buying sealed booster boxes from the 90s to open live for viewers.

On November 22, Twitch star Mizkif broke open 1st Edition sealed packs from the 1999 Fossil set. Those attending the event lost their minds when pro gamer Ludwig scored a 1st Edition Dragonite after streamer Trainwreckstv gave his pack to him.

The moment went viral due to the Twitch personality’s generosity backfiring. “Dude I swear to God if I said no to this pack to be fair and nice and its a good pack I want it back. Ludgwig, if this is good it’s my pack. If it’s bad, it’s your pack,” he exclaimed moments before the card was pulled. Unfortunately, the booster he passed on contained the exact rare holographic he was chasing after.

After the excitement settled, the group felt bad for Train’s incredibly bad luck. Although the popular Twitch star wasn’t too bitter about it, laughing it off on Twitter. If nothing else, he should be applauded for his generosity.

According to recent sales of the item, a 1st Edition Dragonite can sell anywhere from $8k to 9.7k depending on the grading. Luckily for Ludwig, the item looked incredibly pristine, giving him a good chance at a PSA 10 grading.